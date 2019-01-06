Here's the next BIG TWIST in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on television which has continuously topped the rating charts.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, tensed with the way Rishabh has been jailed for Ritvik's murder, Srishti will be asked to put up at Sameer's place. Sameer and Srishti already have feelings for each other and this will once again be seen their chemistry.

A source informs, " Srishti and Sameer will have a moment between them where Sameer will not only pacify her but will also try to calm her down. He will also be seen doing cute things for her like making her bed."

