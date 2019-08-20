News

Here's what Big B, Kapil Sharma did with their first paycheques

20 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: We often wonder how much celebrities take home for appearing in a show for a few minutes, or lighting up the big screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and comedy king Kapil Sharma have opened up on their first salary.

Big B revealed in the premiere episode of "Kaun Baenga Crorepati" season 11 that his first salary was only Rs 500. He also spoke about the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, sharing that he lived in the city for seven to eight years, as he got his first job as an executive in a firm. After working there for a while, he moved to Mumbai, timesofindia.indiatimes.com reports.

In a recent episode of "The Kapil Sharma Show", comedian Kapil revealed that his first salary was Rs 1500, which he got for working at a cloth printing factory, the report revealed.

Actress Kavita Kaushik, on the other hand, took up her first job while in college. "I hosted a show for a channel and was paid Rs 1,500 for a day's work. They had canned five episodes with me. I handed the money over to my mother," she said.

Actress Shikha Singh recalled that she got Rs 50,000 eight years ago for the show "Salaam Zindagi", even after her episodes were scrapped. "This happened right after I finished college. I had come to Mumbai for a show I auditioned for, but I never got paid for it.

"In fact, I was shocked when they called me to collect my dues after 90 days. I had actually forgotten about it. I still remember asking them if they were really paying me for the scrapped episodes. I spent it on my daily expenditures as I was on my own in the city. My mother always told me to save money for a rainy day, I follow her advice till date."

