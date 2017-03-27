Here's what to expect in the first episode of Nach Baliye 8

Love is the best emotion a person can experience, and when love is expressed through dance, it is bound to set the stage on fire. Television’s favourite dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8 opened with bang and was full of Love, Entertainment and Romance! From sizzling on the stage to having fun, from showcasing their Love to dancing to each other’s tunes, the 10 Jodi’s this season set the stage on fire on the opening episode of the show.



Nach Baliye, a show that celebrates the spirit of partnership through the exuberance of dance is all set to get the mercury soaring this season with a new line up of celebrity couples taking to the challenge. Making her debut with a dance reality show, Dancing queen who just loves and enjoys dance, Sonakshi Sinha was seen having a gala time on the sets. Witnessing romance between the Jodi’s and them dancing to each other’s tunes, the judges on the show Terence Lewis, Mohit Suri and Sonakshi Sinha were in Awe moment to see love around them. From shaking a leg with ‘Monalisa-Vikrant’ on Bhojpuri songs, to dancing to Pritam’s kids tunes, from loving the romance between Divyanka-Vivek to laughing to bits with Bharti Singh-Harsh’s act, the Judges were in love with the 10 celebrity Jodi’s on board this season.



Going with the theme of the show, ‘Romance-Wala Dance’, the Jodi’s this season are expected to showcase their hidden side which comes out when a person is in Love. Couples like Sanam- Abigail and Shoaib-Dipika showcased what romance between them is all about their performances. Long time married couples like Utkarsha – Manoj and Siddarth – Trupti ended up receiving Standing ovation from the Judges and other Jodi’s for their exemplary acts.



Talking about the first episode, Sonakshi Said ‘We had a gala time on the first episode itself. I was always kicked about the show as my mom used to watch it closely. Having getting the opportunity to judge now and watching the love and romance between the Jodi’s is enthralling and interesting. I’m a complete romantic person at heart and I’m looking forward to having a rocking season of Nach. Let the power of Nach Begin!’



Nach Baliye 8 will be a wholesome package of entertainment with love, romance, dance and fun. Hosts on the show would be Upasna Singh and Karan Tacker who will add their brand of humour and banter to this drama-filled dance show.



Get excited, as the new season will be on your screen from 2 April onwards, every Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm only on Star Plus!