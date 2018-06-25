Here's where your favourite celebrities plan to hop for their next vacation

MUMBAI: We not only love watching our Bollywood stars’ style game and their acting chops but also how they manage to pull off everything they do with flamboyance – right from their personal style to their favourite vacation spots.

While celebrities love exploring different parts of the world, they do hold a soft corner for the place they chose to spend their best romantic moments.

Today, we talk about Bollywood’s most iconic couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who made their honeymoon special amid the breathtaking view of Gstaad in Switzerland. Shahid Kapoor, who is now a father of two chose to keep it simple and classic as Mira and Shahid took off to the hot favourite of Bollywood actors, London.

We cannot deny the fact that Europe is probably one of the best honeymoon destinations of our times. Beauty queen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan chose to explore this epitome of beauty during their ‘just married days.’

But along with these locations, Chile is an emerging honeymoon destination especially if you are looking at making your honeymoon an adventurous one than an ordinary candlelight dinner with exotic roses and romantic conversations over wine.

While there is a lot of history for those excited heads to dig, there is no lack of activity here in Chile’s capital - Santiago.

Santiago has both the coast and ski resorts nearby, so depending on the season of your honeymoon, activities just outside the city are great options.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, VP, India & Nepal, Emirates airline says, “Bollywood has always been on the forefront when it comes to popularizing the next dream vacation destination. Celebrity lifestyles are exposing people to fascinating destinations and this year the trend is South America. Chile is the next big holiday hotspot and we envision this market to become a popular tourist destination for Indians travelling to South America.

Santiago just like India is multicultural and diverse in landscape and will hold an appeal with Indians seeking to spend more time at a destination in order to soak in the local culture and experience the local cuisine.”