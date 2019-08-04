Here's why it's raining gold on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: This weekend of Indian Idol 10 promises to be sparkling and dazzling with the king of disco songs Bappi Lahiri along with Javed Ali gracing the stage for Diwali special episode. Golden Man of Bollywood Bappi Lahiri was impressed with the outstanding performances of Top eight contestants and gifted three of his gold chains to three contestants as a token of appreciation and love. Salman Ali, Neelanjana Ray, and Kunal Pandit are those lucky contestants who bagged the gold chains from Bappi Da. Top eight contestants performed on amazing songs of Bappi Lahiri and took everyone on a roller coaster ride on his pop-music.

Besides the performances of the contestants, Bappi Da was immensely impressed with Maniesh Paul’s wit and spontaneity. The witty host that he is, Bappi Da promised him that he will gift him a gold ring with Maniesh’s initial on it. Maniesh was humbled by the same.

Bappi Lahiri said, “The talent on this show is amazing but more than that Maniesh has won my heart. You have made me laugh so much and you are amazing. I will get a gold ring with your initial M on it so that it could be seen on whenever you hold the mike.”