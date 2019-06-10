Here's why Mansi Srivastava is offered negative roles

MUMBAI: Actress Mansi Srivastava says she is often offered negative roles because of the color of her eyes.



"I feel fortunate and blessed to have such unique colored eyes but because of my light colored eyes, I used to get calls from the casting department who were looking for girls who had light colored eyes like mine. When I would ask them what was my role, they would say it's a negative character with grey shades to it," Mansi said in a statement.



"So, yes I do get such calls on a daily basis and I have to refuse to say that I am not interested in doing negative roles at the moment."



She is currently seen on StarPlus' show "Divya Drishti" as Lavanya, who is madly in love with Rakshit Shergill (actor Adhvik Mahajan).



"Lavanya is distinctive, quite new, plus I absolutely loved the concept of the show and the supernatural element in it makes it more interesting and unique," she said.



"So I couldn't say no to this show and no, I didn't get this because of the color of my eyes. I end up getting these calls because of the myth that those who have light-colored eyes can usually pull off a negative character with conviction as they are quite rare in India," she added.

Source: IANS