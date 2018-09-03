Here's why Surbhi Jyoti's Naagin charm woos the audience

MUMBAI: The numero uno fantasy drama Naagin 3 has broken all the TRP records.

The tale of a shape-shifting naagin on a revenge spree has made audience sit up and take notice of content that’s hatke from the usual saas–bahu sagas. After successful seasons 1 and 2, Colors is currently recreating its magic on TV with the third installment.

The team comprises a stellar cast including Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and Pearl V Puri in lead roles. The show also featured Karishma Tanna and Rajat Tokas in the initial episodes.

Colors and Balaji Telefilms undoubtedly leave no stone unturned to keep viewers engaged with high-end drama.

TellyChakkar presents a few reasons why Naagin works. What makes it different from other shows?

First, the drama quotient in each episode is at its peak. In every episode, viewers see some new mysteries being exposed. The unexpected twists and turns keep audiences engaged.

No show is successful without its star cast. The makers at Balaji Telefilms make sure that every actor fits into the character well. In addition, the hard work and dedication that each actor puts in is commendable.

Along with the high-voltage drama, the creative team has worked hard on graphics and animation. Being a fantasy drama, graphics play an important role.

It seems like Indian audiences love watching fantasy- and supernatural-based shows. The masses find these shows more appealing as the storyline is more gripping. Viewers are always eager to know Naagin’s past story and her current journey.

Naagin also ups the hot-o-meter with its style statement. There’s something ethereal and mysterious about low-cut blouses. The naagins rock these blouses in their nonchalantly hot ways.

Finally, and most importantly, lead actress Surbhi Jyoti deserves applause. After Mouni Roy captured us with her acting in Naagin 1 and 2, Surbhi has managed to win our hearts in this season. She has come out as an underdog. Her character adds value to each story, and her expressions are almost always perfect. Surbhi’s acting is subtle yet powerful. We have no choice but to fall in love every time she appears on our TV screens.