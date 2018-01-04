Here's why Usha Bachani REPLACED Pyumori Mehta in Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms has major development in the show.

This popular drama, which is ruling the charts from the time of its launch, has already witnessed a replacement in the show.

Yes, the pretty looking Pyumori Mehta, who played the role of Kareena Luthra, bua of Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar), has been replaced in the daily.

The veteran actress Usha Bachani, who has been a part of the TV and Bollywood industry for many years now, has signed the show.

Usha has joined the cast of Kundali Bhagya and is seen playing the character of Kareena. Her entry was aired last night, however, viewers were left confused and wanted to know the reason for Pyumori going out of the project.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Usha has come in place of Pyumori who wasn’t keeping well and was not able to shoot regularly. Since her character is equally important, makers decided to replace her.

Usha shared, “After Kkusum, I am working with Balaji Telefilms again. Post Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, I wanted something substantial and God has fulfilled my wish. Let me also tell you that I have lost 18 kgs and I am feeling much lighter and fit. It is lovely to join the team and I am hoping to have a good time with them.”

Good luck Usha!