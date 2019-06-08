News

Here's your chance to MEET Parth Samthaan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that we reported about how actors have started opting for local transport in order to reach their destinations on time.

If you are a Mumbaikar, you are probably well aware of the traffic conditions. Actors usually prefer some privacy and do not want to be seen in the public eye often. However, some take the local route and enjoy it!

We had earlier reported about Ashwini Koul taking the local train to travel. Even actors such as Nakuul Mehta and Ravi Dubey have traveled via trains.

Now, it looks like Parth Samthaan too has started enjoying public transport. He not only took the metro but also posted about it on his social media.



So the next time you want to meet Parth, you know where to find him! 

Tags > public transport, Parth Samthaan, Ashwini Koul, Traffic Condition, Mumbaikar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora

past seven days