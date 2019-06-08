Here's your chance to MEET Parth Samthaan!

MUMBAI: It was only yesterday that we reported about how actors have started opting for local transport in order to reach their destinations on time.



If you are a Mumbaikar, you are probably well aware of the traffic conditions. Actors usually prefer some privacy and do not want to be seen in the public eye often. However, some take the local route and enjoy it!



We had earlier reported about Ashwini Koul taking the local train to travel. Even actors such as Nakuul Mehta and Ravi Dubey have traveled via trains.



Now, it looks like Parth Samthaan too has started enjoying public transport. He not only took the metro but also posted about it on his social media.





So the next time you want to meet Parth, you know where to find him!