‘Heyy Babyy’ track to keep you hooked in Dil Deke Dekho

By TellychakkarTeam
17 Feb 2017 03:23 PM

SAB TV’s Dil Deke Dekho (Siddhant Cinevision) is a refreshing tale of love that spreads over three generations.

The ever sweet romantic comedy tale will now see the track of popular movie Heyy Babyy entertain viewers.

As readers would recall, the comedy starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan presents the story of three friends who are shocked to find a baby girl on their doorstep one fine morning. The baby has a letter in her cot stating that one of them is her father. What follows ahead is a story of confusion, drama and some emotional moments.

Similarly, the Shashtri family will be taken aback to find a baby on their doorstep claiming the men in the house to be his father.

With this, confusion would rise between the men to know who has fathered the toddler.

Shares a source, “Dadaji (Kanwaljit Singh), Atal (Chetanya Adib) and Rahul (Abhishek Bajaj) will be under the suspicion and the family would try really hard to solve the mystery?

Will they? Will they not?

Well, we would not like to unravel the mystery and rather ask you to catch the show.

Our efforts to reach Abhishek Bajaj remained futile.

Tags > Heyy Babyy, Dil Deke Dekho, TV show, SAB TV, Kanwaljit Singh, Chetanya Adib, Abhishek Bajaj,

