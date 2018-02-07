Hiba Nawab recovers from Dengue; resumes shoot for Jijaji Chhat Per Hai

Mumbai: Good news for all the Hiba Nawab fans!

The girl with a charming smile Hiba is all happy to resume shoot for SAB TV’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hai after 13 long days.

Remember TellyChakkar had reported about Hiba down with dengue and was hospitalized after her platelets dropped drastically.

However, Hiba has completely recovered from dengue and has resumed to shoot from today.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hiba, who shared, “Finally I am back on the sets. I missed my team and shooting with them. Though I am feeling little weak but I am almost fine now. My medication is still on and I am taking proper care of my health and diet.”

Welcome back, Hiba!