High voltage wedding drama in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi (Beyond Dreams) is bringing forth new twists and turns with its ongoing episodes.

The entire Bose family is in happy mood these days as Saurabh (Alpesh Dhakan) and Ronita (Khushbu Thakkar) are getting married but as every celebration on the small screen is incomplete without drama, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is also set to come up with high voltage wedding drama in its forthcoming episodes.

According to the ongoing episodes of the popular daily, the viewers have seen that Ronita’s mother Tara (Jhumma Mitra) has hidden her daughter’s jewelries and she had an encounter with Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) while she was moving out of the room.

Now we hear that a high voltage drama is set to explode in the forthcoming episodes of the series. Read on –

Our source informs us, “Further, everybody will learn in the house that the jewelries have been stolen and there will be a lot of chaos to be witnessed in the house regarding the same. Dev will learn about Tara’s act of stealing the jewelries and he will take the blame upon him thinking that since Saurabh and Ronita love each other and such small things should not affect their marriage.”

Eventually, the Bose family would be upset with Dev, not knowing the fact that he is not the culprit.

We tried but could not reach out to Shaheer for a comment.

When we contacted Khushbu aka Ronita, she said, “All I can say is that there would be a lot of twists is coming up in the upcoming episodes.”

Will Dev be proved as innocent in front of the family? Well, let’s wait and watch.

