Himani Shivpuri relives DDLJ moment in &TV’s Ek Vivah...

We just can’t get enough of this iconic movie, can we? Romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), a film that most of us have grown up with, defines love for many and that established the Indian counterparts of Romeo and Juliet. The movie not only won awards but also millions of hearts.

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who will be seen playing the ‘goodie goodie’ saas to the female lead in &TV’s upcoming soap Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, relived her iconic sequence of the blockbuster film DDLJ in the show.

Remember the sequence, where Himani’s character in the movie Kammo (Simran aka Kajol’s aunt) selects a saree for herself and Raj (played by Shah Rukh Khan) helps her in picking up the best one?

Audience will get to witness this same sequence in Ek Vivah...wherein she will be selecting a saree for herself and the male lead of the daily, Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) will help her in grabbing the perfect one.

Here take a look at the sneak peek of the iconic scene that will be shown in the soap...