News

Himansh Kohli to feature in travel based web-series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 04:10 PM

Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood debut in Divya Kumar Khosla's "Yaariyan", is all set to feature in a travel based web-series. The actor says the concept of the show is very exciting.

"I'm an avid traveller and the concept of this show is very exciting. I believe it will be a lifetime experience for me as we will be exploring the unexplored places in India and internationally," Himansh said in a statement.

The actor is an avid traveller and is very happy to be associated with this show. He will be seen travelling to different heritage places in India and abroad.

On the acting front, Himansh was recently seen in "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", which is directed by Keshhav Panneriy. The film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Supriya Pathak, Manjari Fadnis, Rati Agnihotri and Prem Chopra.

(Source: IANS)

