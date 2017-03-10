Hot Downloads

News

Himesh compares TV show contestant to Kishore Kumar

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2017 07:48 PM

Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya, who is seen as a judge on children's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6" alongside Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar, was happy at the singing talent of a Punjab-based contestant, Dhroon Tickoo, and compared him to late singer Kishore Kumar.

It all happened when Dhroon sang the popular track "Ke pag ghunghroo bandh Meera".

"I feel the legend Kishore Kumar is reborn as Dhroon Tickoo. I see flashes of a new generation Kishore Kumar in Dhroon's mannerisms, tonal quality and attitude," Himesh said in a statement.

"I absolutely loved his performance on ‘Ek chatur naar' during the auditions and now ‘Ke pag ghunghroo bandh Meera'. Dhroon's performance can give anyone goosebumps and people simply go crazy. He is a prodigy and will definitely make us proud," he added.

The show is aired on Zee TV.

Tags > Himesh Reshammiya, Kishore Kumar. Ke pag ghunghroo bandh Meera, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6,

