Hina and Priyank are friends NO MORE; Akash MOCKS Arshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 07:31 PM

Bigg Boss 11 will witness new twist and turns in the eleventh week of the show. In the latest development in the Bigg Boss 11 house, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are not in talking terms. 

Yes, you read that right. The main reason behind the issue is Priyank’s comment of her being insecure of her position in the house.

In tonight’s episode, you will see Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma talking about Hina Khan’s changed behaviour towards them. Luv tells Priyank that Hina is upset with them and that she doesn’t want them to speak anything such that would harm her celebrity image on national television.

Priyank replies that it is obvious Hina is insecure about certain things. Priyank insists Luv to clear things with Hina Khan. Luv replies saying that Hina doesn’t want to talk to him as she has already mentioned, ”she is done with them”. The two of them then decide to speak to her only when things are sorted out in Hina's mind.

On the other hand, Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan have had a great friendship in the past. The two have been bonding all this while in the Colors' flagship reality show and now things have suddenly changed. The two have started talking bad about one another. The two taunt each other and get into an argument. During their banter, Akash Dadlani insults Arshi Khan saying that it is ridiculous that she thinks she is as allluring as Katrina Kaif and Sunny Leone.

Take a look at the video

