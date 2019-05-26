News

Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal give us DDLJ feels

26 May 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is grabbing the headlines these days for her presence at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival. Hina wowed the world with her debut appearance.

From one red carpet look to another, Hina won hearts as she unveiled the first look of her film Lines at the festival. Post the festival, Hina jetted off for a romantic vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, and thanks to social media, Hina has been updating her fans with her fancy vacay pictures.

Hina is having a lot of fun with Rocky and is on vacation mode, and she has shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram story wherein she is all excited to go on a drive with Rocky. Well, Hina is making the most of her vacay, because soon, she will get busy as she will start shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film. After Hina made her Cannes debut, the talented actress was trolled on social media for having made it to Cannes.

