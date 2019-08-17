Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal rock THIS mirror selfie

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most adorable couples in television world. The duo’s adorable chemistry is loved by their fans, and the couple makes sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures and videos.

They never shy away from showering love on each other on social media and their fans love them for the same. Both are busy with their respective works, but whenever possible, they take out time and spend quality time with each other. The two are currently in New York and while the actress was headed to hoist the Indian Flag at the India Day Parade in New York on 15 August 2019, she has now turned it into a vacation where she is having the time of her life. Right from travelling in limousines to shopping destinations, the actress has been having a great time. Her fashion sense has us all gushing over her outfits, and, her pictures with Rocky are just as adorable too. Hina shared a mirror selfie with Rocky on her social media page and well, we must say, they are both quite the posers after all.

Take a look below: