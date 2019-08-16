Hina Khan and beau Rocky Jaiswal’s swag in NYC

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Their adorable chemistry is loved by their fans, and the two make sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures and videos.



The duo never shies away from showering love on each other on social media and their fans love them for the same. Both are busy with their respective works, but whenever possible, they take out time and spend quality time with each other. Hina has slowly progressed towards films and is now extremely busy in juggling different projects. After her Cannes International Film Festival’s appearance, Hina became a global star and recently, she was even invited to the India Day parade in New York City by NBA. Hina took off for NYC with beau Rocky and has been sharing updates on social media from there.



Recently, the actress shared a couple of photos from New York, in which she can be seen enjoying her life to the fullest with Rocky. In one of the photos, Hina can be seen showcasing her OOTD which included a neon green top with a blue colour denim skirt and a pair of sneakers. To add to that, Hina can be seen flaunting a polka dotted headband with silver reflective sunglasses. Rocky can be seen striking a pose with Hina in a red tee with a black jacket and a pair of sunglasses.



Take a look below: