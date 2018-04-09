Home > Tv > Tv News
Hina Khan and boyfriend Rocky’s VIRAL dance video will make you eager to see them in Nach Baliye

Mumbai: Post Bigg Boss, it seems the stardom of TV bahu Hina Khan has escalated to another level. It won’t be exaggerating to say that despite not winning the winner’s trophy, the lady has won numerous hearts and is the only name from the 11th season of the sensational show that has been constantly buzzing.

All her moves, little deeds are becoming viral on the internet. However, the latest viral video has something special that will make you go ‘Aww’.     

The particular video featuring Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal was doing the rounds on social media. Jaiswal in his own style danced on the tunes of the iconic number – ‘Zohrajabi’. It happened during one of Hina’s wedding events in Haryana.

What do you think about Hina Khan?

The duo complemented each other effervescently, and their romance was crystal clear. Looking at the video we could only imagine the couple dancing together in the next season of Nach Baliye.

If you haven’t watched the video, here have a look- 

What do you think? Should Hina and Rocky consider the next season of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye? Comment below.

