Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal BELIEVE in PDA! Here’s proof

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are madly in love with each other. Hina has completed more than a decade in the Indian television industry, and there has no looking back for her.
The two who fell in love on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina was already famous for playing Akshara, and Rocky became an overnight star when he appeared on Bigg Boss 11 and proposed to her on national television.
The two keep giving out couple goals time and again, and while they are crazy about each other, they also take to social media to express their feelings. The two cannot have enough of each other and spend quality time whenever they get time out of their hectic schedules.
The couple does not shy away from PDA, and we are sure that many couples take inspiration from them to make their partners feel special. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
The one thing that keeps our love fresh: honesty! And now maybe fantasies. ;) #Voot asked us to participate in #FantasyFridays, toh humne truth aur dare khela. With great results! Aap bhi apne partner ke saath #FuhSeFantasy dekho, aur fantasies ko embrace karo. Because love mein bhi fantasies zaroori hai! @voot
View this post on Instagram
‘One year ago when people thought we were drifting away in difficult waters, I had said that,time itself will answer and prove HINA Is a star to stay! From her mammoth reappearance as a Style Icon setting and changing trends to her immensely popular Music Video which made it to headlines and rode majorly on her shoulders. She’s been awarded after BB more than some can say for their entire professional lives , yes those who questioned her career, only to prove that talent, truth and hard work will always be recognised and acknowledged. Her contrasting looks and performances in the digital space shook people into reaffirming her versatility. Magazine shoots for INDIAN and International brands were a pleasant addition for her fans. While she’s been constantly busy doing prestigious events all over India and abroad gathering massive crowds she’s also brilliantly procured time to do some mega brand endorsements as well. I don’t think currently I can put together any other name from this fraternity at the same space as HINA not just because I think she’s a glorious star but because of the promise she has been able to deliver constantly at all times. To select komolika was not an easy task specially when she’s had multiple offers from multiple channels and production houses. She Chose to do something different which is not easy at all, given how perceptions work in TV. #KaunBanegiKomolika has been a rage even before the promo came out which I for one have never witnessed in the current years. What can I say about her more than this ? She will make you fall in love with her all over again, just like me! You my love @realhinakhan make me proud beyond the depths of comprehension. So here I say again ‘ we love her , you may not but u can’t JUST CANT IGNORE HER!’
Show your love for Hina and Rocky in the comments section below!
Add new comment