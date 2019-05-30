News

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal click an adorable photo as they bid adieu to the Swiss land

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 May 2019 02:55 PM

MUMBAI: The popular television actress Hina Khan is enjoying her life to the fullest. She beautifully managed her work and personal life abroad. In fact, her pictures are giving us major travel goals.  

The actress recently attended the Cannes International Film Festival in the French Riveria for her film, Lines. Post her red carpet walk, she has been travelling in Europe with beau Rocky Jaiswal. The duo headed to Milan and then to Switzerland and has been sharing pictures from their trip.

Their latest picture is super adorable. Rocky took to his Instagram story and shared a series of photos before bidding adieu to the Swiss land. In one of the photos, Hina can be seen leaning on Rocky for support and the love birds looked super adorable.  

Check out the picture right here:

On the acting front, Hina came into limelight after acting in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. At Cannes, she launched the poster of her upcoming film, Lines. She has started shooting for her next film titled Wish List. She is also doing a film with Vikram Bhatt.

Tags > Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Swiss land, the Cannes International Film Festival, French Riveria for her film, Tellychakkar.,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

past seven days