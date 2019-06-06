Hina Khan is back to doing THIS!

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan, who rose to fame by portraying the role of Akshara in Star Plus’ popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and aced her role as Komolika in Star Plus’ daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles.



The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.



Hina even showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11.



In recent times, she made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Subsequently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau and had the time of life exploring these places. Hina is quite active and social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers.



The actress is also a fitness enthusiast and maintains a fine balance between her professional and personal lives.



She is now back to basics and has started her daily routine again.



Take a look below.