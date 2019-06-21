News

Hina Khan is back as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She became a household name with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the lead role of an innocent bahu named Akshara in the show. Then show broke her innocent bahu image by playing the role of the iconic vamp Komolika in the ongoing popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Her fans loved how she aced her character and how her style game was always on point. So, when she left the show to fulfil her film commitments, her fans were disheartened. But now, the good news is Hina Khan is, reportedly, all set to come back to the show.

In the show, viewers saw Komolika's exit when she fell off the terrace. However, now it looks like Hina is going to be back to Kasautii Zindagii Kay with a new plan to mess up the lives of Prerna and Anurag.

According to latest reports, Hina has started shooting for the show because in the latest episode, Komolika will be seen sharing some important documents of Anurag with Mr Bajaj, and according to reports, Hina is back to create ruckus in the lives of Anurag and Prerna and make sure they don’t get married. Well, if the reports are to be believed, Komolika and Mr Bajaj together are going to up the game of the show. Are you excited to see Hina back? Hit the comment section below.

 

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan, Star Plus, Komolika, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara, TellyChakkar,

