Hina Khan to be seen as a fashion magazine editor in Vikram Bhatt's next

MUMBAI: Hina Khan became a household name for her stint of Akshara in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She is currently playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She will take a break from her TV serial to concentrate on her film career.

The actress is all set to start shooting for Vikram Bhatt's upcoming women-centric movie in June. She is portraying the role of a fashion magazine's editor in the film.

Vikram revealed the story details to an entertainment portal. He said, "A lot of our personal information with so many details is available on social media, including Facebook, Instagram and what not. If someone wants to misuse it, he/she can and thus go on to create havoc in our lives. That's the premise of my story, it's very contemporary and everyone will identify with it."

Speaking about Hina, the filmmaker said, "To be honest, I have seen portions of her Rajan Shahi show- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then I also saw Bigg Boss 11. She did a fab job in Bigg Boss 11 and there was a dramatic transformation in her from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai days. I was stunned. It was about fashion but not just about fashion. It was more about her body language. She had started to exude immense confidence. After seeing just two or three episodes of Bigg Boss 11, I made up mind that I need to approach Hina for my next film, which is the story of a fashion editor."