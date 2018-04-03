Hina Khan comes out in support of her co- Bigg Boss inmate Benafsha

Mumbai: The camaraderie between the Bigg Boss contestants inside and outside the house is a thing to watch out for. Contestants who were arc rivals in the show turned out to be friends by the end of the series, while some who were friends maintained an arm distance after the culmination.

The latest chemistry that we got to see is of Bigg Boss 11’s runner up Hina Khan and her co-contestant Benafsha. Recently, the pretty VJ walked the ramp for a popular brand. Her quirkiness and antics on the ramp got her much attention to an extent that a Twitter user called her out ‘bandariya’ on the social media platform.

The user trolled Benfasha for her walking style and quirkiness. Clearly this did not go down well with her co-contestant Hina Khan. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress, went on to Twitter to take a stand for Benafsha.

What do you think about Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawalla?

She tweeted a rather sensitive and sensible message against all trollers.

Here’s what she tweeted -

I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout https://t.co/xJJDKQFbbH — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 2, 2018

Well the relationship between Hina Khan and Benafsha has been like a swing. They have seen the highs and lows. In the past due to certain misunderstandings, the latter also went to the extent to say that she would like to slap Hina. Their on and off relationship has always been discussed. But with Hina’s latest support to Benafsha might just put a lid to any kind of cold war.