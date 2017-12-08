Hot Downloads

Hina Khan compares her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal with Vikas Gupta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 07:00 PM

This news might come as a big shocker for all the loyal viewers of Bigg Boss. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta’s war has been on for quite some time now. The duo never got along in the whole show and seems the battle will go on till the conclusion of the show.

The viewers have already seen that Rocky Jaiswal will be entering the TV reality show. Rocky’s entry will be aired tonight on the Colors’ non-fiction show. Hina’s boyfriend finally confirmed their relationship on the show and also went to the extent of proposing her.

A little birdie has informed TellyChakkar, an exclusive scoop from the TV show. An insider revealed to us that after, Rocky left the BB house; Hina Khan was still overwhelmed and low. It happened so, after Rocky’s departure Hina was talking about him with other contestants.

In the presence of Arshi and Luv, Hina was praising her boyfriend. Hina was heard saying that Rocky is very smart just like Vikas.

Well, isn’t that quite a shocking piece of news? Hina and Vikas have never got along with each other and when the former is quoted as saying, she is in love with a guy who is like Vikas, that makes our ears rise. 

Hina who has always taunted Vikas for his pseudointellectualism, has finally accepted that the later is indeed smart. All we can say is Hina and Vikas’ chemistry is quite weird.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know all the exclusive happenings of the Bigg Boss house.

