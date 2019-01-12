News

Hina Khan completes a DECADE on television!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a fabulous actor. She began her career with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta as Akshara and mesmerized the audience as the ideal bahu. There’s no doubt that this is one character that Hina played will be listed in the most admired daughters-in-law of television.

Today is a big day for Hina as she has completed a decade in the industry.

Hina has transformed herself into a fine artist who is committed to her work. Once she came out of the Bigg Boss house, she shot for a music video and turned into a fitness-o-holic, and we must say, her hard work is applaud worthy as she continues to entertain the masses with her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kii.

Hina shared a picture with a cake given to her by her fans! Take a look.

We wish Hina hearty congratulations on completing a decade in this industry!

