Colors' flagship show Bigg Boss 11 produced by EndemolShine India has been a lot of upheavals by now. From flying tantrums to saliva, the show has been witness to all sorts of atrocities by the inmates of the glass-walled mansion.

Earlier in the show, all the contestants had unanimously considered Hina Khan to be the strongest contender. However, with every daybreak, opinions changed, hatred drastically transformed into first fights and emotions constantly welled up in the eyes of the BB contestants.

Of late, the allegiance that the contestants owed to Hina Khan courtesy her good behaviour with most of them, shifted gears and now the TV Bahu is the most tormented of them all. The latest luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss house has taken a toll on her mental and physical abilities. The fact that the pretty lady was losing her cool during the task was more than apparent.

In the episode aired yesterday, Hina had an emotional breakdown because her co-contestants were talking ill about her behind her. While Hina’s fans, well wishers and numerous co-stars took to Twitter to sympathize with her about how badly she was treated, there is a particular camera footage doing the rounds which shows that when Hina was distressed, Sabhyasachi Satpathy aka Shaggy lent her a shoulder to cry on.

Check out some of the tweets below –

Lopamudra Raut

This guy punish ..really need to learn how to talk to a woman ! I am so taken aback by what he said.. shameful!! Stay strong @eyehinakhan — Lopamudra Raut (@iLopamudraRaut) October 25, 2017

Rohan Mehra

I’m so proud of u @eyehinakhan di.Hats off for showing so much positivity in the task yesterday.Everyone please download voot & vote for her pic.twitter.com/hzbvU8re13 — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) October 18, 2017

Kanchi Singh

More power to you @eyehinakhan #sherkhan is enough for herself....JANTA JANTI HAI DON'T know abt #arshi's 'Awam' though,if it exists at all — Kanchi Singh (@Itzme_Kanchi09) October 21, 2017

In the footage, Hina was seen roused and told him to sit by his side and not in front of him as apparently, Shaggy was blocking the camera capturing her weeping.

Take a look at the video –

@BiggBossNewz u guys should post this!

Hina asking Shaggy not to sit in front of her as he was blocking the camera

pic.twitter.com/yKuXg5zUE8 — vipul. (@Vipultweets_) October 26, 2017

Do you think Hina was genuine or was this a sympathy stunt? Drop in your comments below!