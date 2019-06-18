News

Hina Khan does these things very often!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jun 2019 05:26 PM
MUMBAI Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by essaying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective soaps. 

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ reality show, Bigg Boss 11. This year, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

The actress is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. While going through her Instagram account, we came across what all she loves to do often. Her social media activities prove that she is a fun loving person, and also a fitness and travel freak. Not only this, but she is also a romantic and a hot chick of the television industry.

Take a look below to her activities which will make you also agree to this.

Don't you feel the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tags > Hina Khan, Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful...

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's blissful wedding pictures
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja

past seven days