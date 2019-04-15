Hina Khan doesn't like to work on a Sunday

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses of telly town, who is currently seen in the hit show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She is playing the role of the main antagonist, Komolika, in the show.

The actress is playing the role of a vamp for the first time, and she has perfectly nailed her role. Hina is dedicated to her work and is also a fitness enthusiast. However, it seems, like most of us, she too likes to relax on Sundays.

Well, it was a working Sunday for her, and going by her post, it seems she was not in a mood to work yesterday. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared a boomerang video wherein she can be seen making faces while she is on her way to work.

"Working Sunday again," she captioned the photo and added an unamused emoji. Well, we absolutely understand her mood about working Sunday.

Take a look at her video here:

Talking about Hina Khan’s upcoming project, she will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's next, which is a women-centric film. She will take a break from her television show to concentrate on her film project.