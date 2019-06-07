Hina Khan elated on meeting Oscar winning producer Mark Baschet

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the first look of her upcoming film Lines, got a chance to meet the Oscar-winning producer Marc Baschet and to hold his award.

An elated Hina took to her social media handle to share her experience. She shared a photo with him on Instagram and wrote, “Meeting mark reassured me more than ever to the fact that being humble and inclusive is the trademark attribute of success. And for the language of Cinema Oscars is like a dictionary, it defines everything! I grew Years in just a few moments when I met the Oscar winner producer Mark Bachet for (No Mans Land) and this experience is worth a lifetime. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to hold your Oscar (wish I could share the picture) no worries I will share a picture holding my own Oscar one day (inshallah).”

On the work front, Hina came into limelight after acting in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She next will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film.