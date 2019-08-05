Hina Khan enthrals fans with THIS ‘imperfectly perfect’ picture

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan is one popular actress who never fails to entertain audience. She treats her fans with her onscreen as well as off screen activities. She is an active social media user and regularly posts something for her fans and followers.

Today, the actress decided to brighten up her fans’ Monday when she posted a brand new picture. In the photo, Hina can be seen donning a floral white top and white mini shorts. She is looking cool and stylish in the picture.

Hina captioned her picture as, “Imperfectly Perfect what say.”

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She will begin shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film in August.