Hina Khan extends help to a 10-year-old cancer patient

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is known for TV soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has offered help to a 10-year-old boy, named Aafan, who is suffering from a rare type of blood cancer.



Recently, Hina was tagged by a health care page asking for help, and the actress immediately came forward to oblige.



The tweet by the health care page read, "The holy month of #Ramadan is known to bring joy & #Allah chooses people to be saved from hellfire but this year my 10 y/o son, Aafan, was diagnosed with a rare type of blood cancer." - Father @GAUHAR_KHAN @AjazKhanActor @eyehinakhan”



Hina, who recently attended the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the first look of her upcoming film Lines, responded to the tweet by writing, “Plz let me know how I can help...I will definitely do my bit...you can email me.” The actress garnered appreciation from her fans for her kind gesture. Check out below.

