Hina Khan finds Priyank Sharma’s mother ‘SEXY'!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became close friends when they participated in Bigg Boss.

After being a contestant in the controversial reality show, Hina has been doing well for herself by through her fiction shows. She broke all stereotypes about her by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and later acing the vampish role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Before the actress started shooting for her Bollywood debut by Vikram Bhatt, she shot for a music video with Priyank. The duo shared a lot of posts of them shooting together.

Yesterday was Priyank Sharma’s birthday, and Hina dressed up in an LBD (little black dress) and wished the birthday boy by planting a kiss on his cheek. The two were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. Hina even shot a video of Priyank’s mother dancing to peppy Punjbai beats, posted it on social media, and called her ‘sexy’.

Hina had us completely smitten in the LBD! Do you like her look too? Show your love for Priyank and Hina in the comments section below!