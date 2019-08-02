News

Hina Khan finds Priyank Sharma’s mother ‘SEXY'!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became close friends when they participated in Bigg Boss.

After being a contestant in the controversial reality show, Hina has been doing well for herself by through her fiction shows. She broke all stereotypes about her by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi and later acing the vampish role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Before the actress started shooting for her Bollywood debut by Vikram Bhatt, she shot for a music video with Priyank. The duo shared a lot of posts of them shooting together.

Yesterday was Priyank Sharma’s birthday, and Hina dressed up in an LBD (little black dress) and wished the birthday boy by planting a kiss on his cheek. The two were seen dancing and having a gala time at the party. Hina even shot a video of Priyank’s mother dancing to peppy Punjbai beats, posted it on social media, and called her ‘sexy’.

 

68786117_135797030974264_5869362230036098805_n(1).mp4

 

68747950_134976671077129_7238098882488886777_n.mp4

 

68744329_128849508373122_6455854381493188764_n.mp4

 

68683864_2452935181602227_2348546391498295272_n.mp4

 

68529324_383048219069795_2351748644503376112_n.mp4

 

68527568_889673328141917_8378851003916205912_n.mp4

 

68470170_129726081613783_6507788812654218685_n.mp4

Hina had us completely smitten in the LBD! Do you like her look too? Show your love for Priyank and Hina in the comments section below!

Tags > Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Bigg Boss, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, TellyChakkar,

