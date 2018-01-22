Hina Khan gets abused like anything, courtesy Pooh’s comeback

Mumbai, January 22, 2018: TV’s doting bahu Hina Khan is the new victim of trollers on social media. Her stint in TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, garnered her much hatred not just inside but even outside the house. The lady received a lot of flak and criticism from everywhere. But, her persistence never died.

Weeks after getting out of the glass-walled house, the actress is still at the receiving end of hatred and is getting trolled. And, this time it’s just over a picture of a cute teddy bear. Hina’s Pooh (name given to her soft toy) was destroyed in the Bigg Boss house in order to save her co-inmate Luv Tyagi from eviction. While destroying the toy, the actress had a meltdown, which further was used by trollers to target the actress.

Recently, Hina’s boyfriend Rocky gave her a resembling Pooh, whose picture the actress shared on her social media account. The Yeh Rishta, fame actress posted a picture of the teddy bear and wrote – A lil yellow, a lil blue but u are my best POOH..Look who’s back!!! Thank you @rockyj1 I LOVE U RO.