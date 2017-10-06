"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" star Hina Khan got hurt while performing a task in reality TV show "Bigg Boss 11".

For a luxury task, Hina was blindfolded and made to catch hens in the 'Bigg Boss Farm'.

"While chasing one of the hens, Hina stumbled and fell. Her hands and legs are bruised. Once the task was over, Vikas Gupta (another contestant) helped her with first aid and helped apply medicine on her hands," read a statement from Colors channel.

The reality show -- an Indian version of international series "Celebrity Big Brother" -- features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance, without any gadgets or luxury. It is back with the eleventh season with actor Salman Khan as the host.

(Source: IANS)