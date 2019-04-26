Hina Khan gripped by Game of Thrones fever

MUMBAI: The American TV show Game of Thrones is immensely popular among the audience. Ever since the final season of the show hit the screens, fans have been going crazy about it. However, there are some who haven't watched any of the seasons yet and one such person happens to be actress Hina Khan.

Earlier, the pretty lady, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, had admitted that she hasn't watched the show because of her hectic work schedule but plans on watching it soon. And now that she has started watching the show, she seems to be gripped by its fever as on Thursday, she shared a picture of herself finally watching the second episode of Game of Thrones.

Hina captioned the picture as, “Finally I got the time to watch GOT.”

She shared another story and quoted a line said by a red woman, “Never wanted to leave. The night is dark and full of terror. They are here.”

Take a look at her posts below:

On the professional front, Hina Khan is currently seen in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. But, reportedly, she will soon bid farewell to the TV show to concentrate on her film career. She will be seen in Vikram Bhatt's next. The actress is also set to release the first look of her debut film Lines, an international feature film, at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.