Hina Khan hints at yet another new project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 05:51 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan seems to be on a roll on the professional front. She has started the year in full form. Barely a day into 2019, and she's already working. Just when people are not even over her doing Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has another something in the pipeline, and we bet her fans are excited.

Hina as Komolika is totally creating a rage, and we wonder what this new surprise could be.

Hina shared a picture on social media from the script-reading session, and everyone seemed to be pretty serious and involved in whatever they were doing. The actress wrote, ‘New Year day 1, new beginnings, script readings... something new is coming up peeps! Cheers to 2019.’

Meanwhile, Hina will soon be making her Bollywood debut with a film titled Lines, and the actress was shooting for the same just last month.

