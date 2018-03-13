Home > Tv > Tv News
Hina Khan looks stunning in this grey gown!

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses our industry boasts of.

While we already know about Hina working hard towards maintaining a fit body through her social media posts, the lady has once again flaunted a look that would make you fall in love with her!   

Hina was seen in a modern grey Nikhita Tandon outfit at an event in Dubai. We love the outfit's detailing along with the hide and seek of skin show in places. Her dark kohled eyes make her look a tad bit dramatic and we must say,  Hina's weight loss is definitely showing results as she looks like a million bucks in this outfit! 

What do you think about Hina Khan?

Give it to Hina for pulling off such a look with comfort and ease!  

past seven days