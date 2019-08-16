Hina Khan is making her Bollywood debut at the peak of her television career. Is it the right time?

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has shaped up to be a fine artist. People love her performance, and she is now recognized in Hollywood too!



Having started her career playing Akshara, a devoted bahu who takes care of everyone, she transformed into a diva by turning towards fitness after quitting the show. While there were rumours that she might not be able to pull off the iconic vamp of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she made people's jaws drop with her fashionable statements and acting skills as Komolika.



Hina went to promote her upcoming film, Lines, at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019. Her achievements in more than a decade of being a part of the industry are truly inspiring. And now she is set to rule the 70 mm. We asked our readers if they think this is the right time for her to take the big leap, when she is at the peak of her TV career. Opinions differed. Have a look.



'I think Hina will go places. The television industry thrives on destiny and good luck, and I guess both are in her favour. Looking forward to her debut in Bollywood.' - Abha Rajput, Housewife.



'Hina is at the peak of her television career, and I think the decision is a hasty one.' - Namrata Rathod, Psychologist.



There were others who had a mixed opinion. One fan said, 'Well, you never know what works as acting is a very dicey career. Why might work for one may not work for the other. Though it is a risk to take the jump, Hina's career choices have been good. I only hope that she goes places!' - Pratik Shah.



What's your take on the same?