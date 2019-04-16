Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, and Shubhavi Choksey have a ball

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is one of the most loved shows right now. The Parth Samthan, Hina Khan, and Erica Fernandes starrer has a huge fan following. Recently, a video of Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, and Shubhavi Choksey has been doing the rounds on the internet.

In the video, the three actresses can be seen in a light mood. Towards the end of the clip, they burst into laughter. It seems like the cast of the popular show bonds and has fun with each other off screen.

Shubhavi said to a leading entertainment portal that she gets along well with her co-stars and really has a good time while shooting. She also said that Hina is a very professional person and that she likes such people. When the director says cut, she is no longer Komolika and becomes Hina.

Well, no wonder the show is doing so well for itself.

Check out the post here.