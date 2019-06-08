Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma look stunning in THIS still from their upcoming music video

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan met at the Bigg Boss 11 house as they were contestants on the show and the two really got along well. They had built a great friendship inside the house itself. Post the show also they remained great friends. The BFF's have also collaborated for a project. They will be seen in a music video and the stills from the same are making their fans go gaga over them.



For the first time, both the former Bigg Boss contestants will be romancing each other in a music video titled Ranjhanaa, and the fans have been counting days ever since the announcement was first made. Now to escalate the curiosity of audience, Priyank took to Instagram and shared a still from the video. With a calm and serene picturesque background, the duo looked stunning together.Even though the release date is yet to be announced, but going by Priyank’s caption, it seems fans will soon get to see them on the video. The actor captioned the picture as, “SOON ! @realhinakhan @arijitsingh #ranjhanaa : @pawanraikwar.” Take a look below.