News

Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma look stunning in THIS still from their upcoming music video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 01:43 PM

MUMBAI: Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan met at the Bigg Boss 11 house as they were contestants on the show and the two really got along well. They had built a great friendship inside the house itself. Post the show also they remained great friends. The BFF's have also collaborated for a project. They will be seen in a music video and the stills from the same are making their fans go gaga over them.   


For the first time, both the former Bigg Boss contestants will be romancing each other in a music video titled Ranjhanaa, and the fans have been counting days ever since the announcement was first made. Now to escalate the curiosity of audience, Priyank took to Instagram and shared a still from the video. With a calm and serene picturesque background, the duo looked stunning together.
 
Even though the release date is yet to be announced, but going by Priyank’s caption, it seems fans will soon get to see them on the video. The actor captioned the picture as, “SOON ! @realhinakhan @arijitsingh #ranjhanaa  : @pawanraikwar.” Take a look below. 
Tags > Bigg Boss 11, Colors tv, Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Ranjhanaa, Bigg Boss, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Shaminn
Shaminn
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi

past seven days