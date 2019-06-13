Hina Khan reconsidering Nach Baliye offer?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

Nach Baliye season 9’s come back had made the fans and viewers super excited. The fact that the show will be produced by Salman Khan has created a lot of buzzes.

Also, the unique concept of celebrities dancing with their exes has garnered immense attention. Ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal Aditya Singh- Madhurima Tuli has been locked for the show had have already started shot for the promo of the same.

There was quite a buzz about Television’s favorite Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal being in talks to participate as contestants in the show.

However, in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Hina stated that they have turned down the offer. She said, “'Yes, we are approached for Nach Baliye. However, we won’t be able to participate, as we both have packed schedules”.

Now, the latest update is that Hina and Rocky are reconsidering the Nach Baliye offer.

A source close to the project revealed, “A week ago, Hina had a meeting with Nach team again and if things work out she can be seen in the show”.

We tried reaching out to Hina, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Are you excited to see the stunning Hina Khan rocking the Nach Baliye stage along with beau Rocky?

Hit the comment section below.