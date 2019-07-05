News

Hina Khan relives her childhood memories in her hometown Srinagar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jul 2019 08:30 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most successful and cherished stars of television, and the actress has a massive fan following. The actress was last seen as Komolika in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay and nailed her performance.

Now, she is on a break from the show as she is shooting for her upcoming movie in Bollywood. In addition, she seems to be traveling to many places. Recently, Hina went to her hometown Srinagar, where she was born and brought up.

The actress visited a lot of places and relived her childhood memories as she walked down the lane where she had spent her early days. It seems like she has gone there with her family.

She visited the Syed Sahib and shared with her fans how during her childhood days she used to walk barefoot to offer prayer there. 

