News

Hina Khan RETURNS to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Jun 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Any guesses who paid a surprise visit on the sets of TV’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?

Well, it none other than gorgeous actress Hina Khan aka Komolika!

Yes, the actress, who has taken a break from the show to shoot for her film, visited the sets to meet the cast of Kasautii. As we know, the entire team of Kasautii bonds like a family, and we are sure seeing Hina on the sets would have surely left everyone with a smile on their face.

Hina’s co-star and good friend Pooja Bannerjee shared a video where Hina is seen having a good time with her co-stars.

It is still unclear if Hina will return and continue playing the character of Komolika or whether the makers will introduce a new Komo!

(Also Read: Hina Khan RETURNS to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2)

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of...

Moments before the culmination of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sudeepa Singh
Sudeepa Singh

past seven days