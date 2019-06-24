Hina Khan RETURNS to the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

MUMBAI: Any guesses who paid a surprise visit on the sets of TV’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?



Well, it none other than gorgeous actress Hina Khan aka Komolika!



Yes, the actress, who has taken a break from the show to shoot for her film, visited the sets to meet the cast of Kasautii. As we know, the entire team of Kasautii bonds like a family, and we are sure seeing Hina on the sets would have surely left everyone with a smile on their face.



Hina’s co-star and good friend Pooja Bannerjee shared a video where Hina is seen having a good time with her co-stars.

It is still unclear if Hina will return and continue playing the character of Komolika or whether the makers will introduce a new Komo!

