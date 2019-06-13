Hina Khan reveals her fitness mantra and beauty secret

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She is also a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout videos on social media. The actress has revealed her fitness mantra and beauty secret.

Talking about turning a fitness freak, Hina told the magazine High On Persona, “In just a matter of a couple of years, I have become what you may say a fitness freak. When I have a lighter week work-wise, I usually go to the gym everyday and when I am shooting back-to-back or traveling, I at least try to reach the door of the gym three-four times a week.”

The actress, who is known for playing the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, also agrees how diet plays an essential role to keep ourselves fit. Hina mentioned, “Of course, diet is a major part of the way you wanna work your body and reach a certain goal. I mainly rely on protein-based diet and anyway I don’t eat a lot so it helps my already fast metabolism. But yes, we too have cheat days as Indians can’t live without the yumminess that our cuisine has to offer.”

Speaking about her workout routine, she said, “I make it a point to work out six days a week for one hour at least. My main workout regime includes a mix of weight training, functional training, kickboxing as well as TRX exercises, for the upper body which targets the back, abs, shoulders, and biceps. I am mainly into hardcore weight training, functional fitness, core strengthening, kickboxing which is a great form of keeping fit according to me, as well as increasing your energy levels, and calisthenics as well which is a type of body weight training. Also, HIIT (high-intensity interval training) & TRX. I focus on always giving special importance to my posture which is very important. My mornings start with a glass of lukewarm water with a bit of lemon in it, which makes for an awesome body detox. Post which I have a wholesome breakfast consisting of a glass of fresh fruit or vegetable juice, 2 bananas, corn flakes and alternately a cheese omelet. My diet mainly consists of low carbs and high proteins, which I strictly follow! And only Sunday lunch is a cheat meal for me where I eat anything and everything I like, depending on my mood and craving. I love outdoor exercising too, and I indulge in some swimming, running or jogging and yoga as well, as and when I want a break from the regular exercise routine I follow.”

She also shared her daily grooming by saying, "I feel that whatever we eat shows on our face. Our face is the mirror of our internal system. I drink lots of water, at least 12 glasses a day. It helps me clear my system which reflects on my skin. I also drink coconut water twice a day. A bowl of curd is also a must. I also have one amla a day to detoxify my system and retain the glow on my face. I eat both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, but I don’t overeat. Moderation is the key to a healthy body and when you have a healthy body there is a glow on your skin. I prefer home remedies like applying fresh tomato face pack, as it refreshes my skin. I also put malai on my face sometimes and also take steam to soften my skin. A mixture of dried orange rind and milk is great for exfoliating the skin. I also use milk and rose water on my skin to keep it supple. For my over-night homemade spa treatments for hair, I use a mixture of egg and yogurt. For an extra dose of shine, I combine lemon juice with buckwheat water and rinse it after shampooing. I use a warm towel to wrap it around my head to steam the scalp as it encourages blood flow in the area. I never let even a drop of conditioner touch the scalp.”