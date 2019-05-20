Hina Khan’s Cannes debut controversy: Nakuul Mehta writes an open letter to Jitesh Pillaai

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is doing great for herself. The actress, who is known for TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, made her debut at Cannes 2019.

Yes, after wooing the audience of TV, she has stepped into the world of cinema, and it is her film that took her to the Cannes. The actress attended Cannes 2019 for the poster launch of her upcoming film, Lines. For her red carpet walk, she wore a gorgeous grey heavily embellished and stonework gown with a plunging neckline, long trail and dramatic sleeves by designer Ziad Nakad. Her fans and friends from the industry showered her with praises for her gorgeous look.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

However, her Cannes debut also turned into a controversial story as Filmfare Editor Jitesh Pillai commented something on her picture which did not go down well with Hina’s fans and industry friends. For the uninitiated, the Editor had taken to Instagram and shared a picture of Hina posing at Cannes 2019 red carpet with a caption that read, “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios kya?” Eventually, he apologised for his comment and the actress too accepted his apology.

Now, another friend of the actress, Nakuul Mehta has written an open letter to the editor for his comment. In his three page long letter, the actor has discussed about the thought process of the industry and credit given as per the medium. He captioned the open letter as, "Dear @jiteshpillaai ,Thank you ... CC: @eyehinakhan.

Take a look below:

Also, check out how several TV and B-Town celebs including Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Farah Khan, Salman Khan supported Hina and slammed Jitesh. Take a look at the tweets below:

(tweets)