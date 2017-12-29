Hina Khan’s fake tears EXPOSED, courtesy Vikas Gupta

TV actress Hina Khan has often been accused for her fake advances in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was heavily criticised for her emotions and reactions when her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal entered the glass walled house. Many on social media have labelled her Fake as well. Many anti-Hina fans have accused her of faking weeping in the show to gain sympathy. The latest that has happened in the house has somewhere proved the accusations against Hina.

The viewers already know that Vikas Gupta will be given a secret task by Bigg Boss. Accordingly he will be given an earpiece through which he would be able to hear the Bigg Boss exclusively. His mission would be to evoke certain emotions out of the other contestants, for instance to irritate Priyank Sharma and such.

In one of his challenges he will be asked to make one of the contestant cry. Using his mastermind, Vikas will go the other way to make a contestant cry. Cunningly he will ask Luv and Hina to show if they can shed fake tears. While Luv and Vikas and try to weep, Hina sheds tears. She points out her tears and also says that it is not real.

Well, that’s quite commendable. To actually shed tears voluntarily. However, this clearly didn’t go down well with Hina’s haters. They started bashing the TV actress and accused her that even in the past she has shed fake tears.

