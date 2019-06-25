Hina Khan’s FAVOURITE CO-STAR from the television industry is...

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is one of the most prominent actresses on television today. She has become quite a fashionista, and her style statements are something we look to for major inspiration. When Hina had joined Kasautii as Komolika, we were unsure about how she would make the transition from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara to Komolika. But she aced the character of a vamp so well that fans cannot imagine anyone else as Komolika now.



She has come a long way in her career, and while many considered her to be non-social and private, she proved them wrong when she shared interesting pictures of herself indulging in pranks and having fun on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



Along with her colleagues Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey, and many more, she enjoyed time on the sets and even off the screens by going for swimming together. Now that she is no longer a part of the show, she recently visited the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to surprise the cast and even shared some laughs and hugs.



But do you know who her favourite co-star in the industry is?



Well, it is none other than the immensely talented Jamai Raja of television, Ravi Dubey. Apparently, Hina mentioned the same in one of her interviews, and Ravi thanked her for the compliment. Take a look.



Cheers to Hina and Ravi!